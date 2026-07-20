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Four baby owls euthanised: Rescue centre demands answers from Randfontein SPCA

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By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

20 July 2026

01:26 pm

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Authorities are investigating the matter while the inspector remains in office.

Randfontein SPCA manager kills four healthy owls

Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Michel Bega.

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The Owl Rescue Centre has taken to social media to express its frustration following the euthanising of four baby owls. The rescue centre had arranged for the Randfontein SPCA to come collect the owls.

While the centre’s volunteer was on the way to the SPCA, the branch manager decided to euthanise them. This was within two hours of the initial contact with the centre, when it was agreed they would be collected.

“We have given the NSPCA a fair chance to examine the facts. We sent our formal statement to them on 30 June with the exact timeline of our dealings with the Randfontein SPCA inspector. They have had time to review the phone calls, which we were told are recorded by the inspector himself,” the centre expressed.

NSPCA says investigation is underway

The NSPCA has acknowledged that the euthanasia of the owls has caused the public and wildlife organisations great concern. It said the investigation was taking time because they want to protect the integrity of the case without compromising the outcome.

“The NSPCA wishes to assure the public that this matter has our full attention and that we will pursue it thoroughly, independently, and without fear or favour, until every relevant fact is established. If the evidence points to procedural shortcomings, misconduct, or any contravention of legislation or policy, the NSPCA will take the appropriate action available to it in law.”

While the NSPCA has said the investigation will take four weeks, the Owl Rescue Centre is growing impatient and believes this is merely a tactic to avoid accountability.

“The NSPCA is [grasping] at straws to make this go away. But without accountability, without the humility to admit when a grave wrong has occurred, you cannot change. The behaviour simply continues, and more animals fall victim to the system,” the rescue centre expressed.

The owl carcasses have since been submitted to an independent veterinary pathologist for full post-mortem examinations, including histopathological analysis.

Read more on these topics

National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) wildlife

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