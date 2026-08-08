WATCH: NSPCA verifying authenticity of videos showing man raising a leopard cub

The NSPCA stated it was not illegal to raise a wild animal, but that special permits were needed.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is awaiting feedback from nature conservationists on the authenticity of videos showing a man raising a leopard cub.

This follows after the man posted multiple videos on the social media platform X with the title “Raising a leopard eKasi (township)”.

It is not illegal to live with a leopard in a residential area, but individuals seeking to do so must obtain permission from a provincial conservation authority. However, the NSPCA advises against keeping wild animals.

Week 1 of raising a Leopard ko Kasi 😎 https://t.co/AndM4gCwxs pic.twitter.com/jKEvF34yZR — 2 x CAFCL ⭐⭐ (@zeeontv) August 3, 2026

Verifying baby leopard videos

In the videos, the man shows the cub and explains that he takes care of it, feeds it raw meat, and sometimes even takes it for a walk. In today’s age of artificial intelligence (AI), it is hard to tell if something is genuine or not.

The NSPCA told The Citizen it received information about the video and it is looking into the matter.

“The NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit has received the video circulating of the leopard cub being kept as a pet.

The video has been analysed to determine its authenticity; however, the results thereof are inconclusive. The matter has been forwarded to nature conservation to review, and we are awaiting their feedback,” the NSPCA

Permission to keep baby leopard needed

In the last video posted by the man, it was day 10 with the baby leopard and he said their time has been cut short, as he has to take the animal away due to the NSPCA investigating the matter.

The NSPCA said although one can keep a wild animal, they strongly advise against it.

“In South Africa, we have strict laws preventing the ownership of indigenous wildlife without the necessary permits from nature conservation.

“The NSPCA does not support or encourage the keeping of indigenous wildlife as pets. Wild animals have complex physical, behavioural, and environmental needs that cannot be met in a domestic home environment, which results in negative welfare implications.”

Arrested for killing a rat

In a separate matter, the Bloemfontein SPCA has welcomed the arrest of a social media influencer for allegedly killing a rat. According to the SPCA, an individual posted videos on social media of a rat being burnt while it was alive.

“Today we are reminded of how important it is to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Following the circulation of the video, an investigation was conducted, and the suspect was taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty.

“No animal deserves to suffer, regardless of its species. Cruelty towards any living creature is unacceptable and is a criminal offence. Animals experience pain, fear, and distress, and they deserve to be treated with compassion and respect,” the SPCA stated.