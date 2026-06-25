A guide at this game lodge just won Safari Guide of the Year

She becomes the second woman to ever hold the title.

Sarah Barratt from Thornybush Game Lodge in the Kruger National Park has been crowned Safari Guide of the Year (SGOTY) 2026.

She won the title following a five-day competition held at Amani Safari Camp in the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, Limpopo.

With SGOTY marking its 15th anniversary, Barratt becomes the second woman to ever hold the title.

“It has been an incredible honour to share this journey with my fellow finalists. The level of knowledge, professionalism and passion on display throughout the week has been inspiring, and it has been a privilege to learn from and compete alongside them,” Barratt said.

Professional safari guiding in depth

The finalists were assessed across nine disciplines, which covered the full scope of modern safari guiding: track and sign identification, birding, storytelling, guided walks, photographic guiding, hospitality, professionalism, advanced rifle handling, and guided game drives.

Barratt claimed top honours in two categorie: industry ambassador and professionalism, and the guided game drive.

The competition closed with a moment that served as a fitting reminder of what guides are ultimately working to protect: a leopard moving calmly through a drainage line just metres from the lodge.

Photography, judged with the support of Canon South Africa, again ranked among the most demanding assessments.

Canon’s Roger Machin noted that guiding guests to meaningful wildlife images has become an increasingly important part of the safari experience, helping guests carry memories home and inspiring future travellers to engage with Africa’s wild spaces.

The individual challenge winners were:



* Track and sign: 1st Samantha Snodgrass, 2nd Otto Scribante

* Birding: 1st Otto Scribante, 2nd Sarah Barratt

* Guided photographic experience: 1st Otto Scribante, 2nd Samantha Snodgrass

* Storytelling: 1st Patrick Kepe, 2nd Otto Scribante

* Guided walk: 1st Samantha Snodgrass, 2nd Otto Scribante

* Hospitality: 1st Jordan Davidson, 2nd Sarah Barratt

* Industry ambassador and professionalism: 1st Sarah Barratt, 2nd Samantha Snodgrass

* Advanced rifle handling: 1st Otto Scribante, 2nd Sarah Barratt

* Guided game drive: 1st Sarah Barratt, 2nd Otto Scribante