Four killed and others injured in Eastern Cape accident

A Toyota Fortuner with 8 occupants lost control and it overturned.

The accident happened on the R411 road in Mqanduli on Saturday. Photo: iStock

Four people have been killed and four others injured in an accident in the Eastern Cape.

The accident happened on the R411 road in Mqanduli on Saturday.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Toyota Fortuner with 8 occupants lost control and it overturned.

“Four males adults including the driver died on the scene. The 4 injured passengers were taken to Zithulele Provincial Hospital for medical attention. Circumstances surrounding this crash are still unknown at this stage.”

Five killed

Binqose said a culpable homicide docket has been opened at Mqanduli Saps in the Eastern Cape for further investigations.

The latest accident in the Eastern Cape took to nine the number of fatalities on the provinces roads from two separate accidents on Saturday alone.

In an earlier accident between Peddie and Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, five people died when a fully loaded taxi crashed into a stationary truck.

Binqose said the minibus taxi was travelling towards Peddie when it came across a stationary truck.

He said the driver of the truck escaped unharmed while the taxi driver is among the injured.

“The taxi saw the truck late with visibility poor, in attempting to avoid the collision it side swept the truck. Unfortunately five people died on the scene (2 children 1 man and 2-women). The injured (12) mostly with minor were rushed to Settlers Hospital for some medical attention.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations,” Binqose said.

Midrand crash

Meanwhile, a teenager and 9-year-old child have been killed in a horrific accident in Midrand.

It is understood the accident happened on Saturday just before 5pm on the N1 South bound carriageway in the vicinity of the Olifantsfontein turn-off.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to scene in Midrand where they found that a SUV had overturned after colliding with another vehicle.

Officials said at least 90 people have lost their lives in road accidents in four provinces since the start of the Easter holidays. Limpopo recorded the highest number of deaths after the horrific bus crash claimed the lives of 45 people.

