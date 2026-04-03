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Free State welcomes 35 Easter babies and notes decline in teenage pregnancies

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By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

3 minute read

3 April 2026

05:43 pm

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Only one 18-year-old gave birth on the day at Nketoana Hospital.

Free State welcomes 35 Easter babies and notes decline in teenage pregnancies

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The Free State Department of Health welcomed 35 babies born across the province on Friday, with only one teenage mother amongst the women who gave birth-a sign of a decline in teenage pregnancies, says health officials.

Departmental spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said that out of the 35, 20 were boys and 15 were girls.

“To date, reports include 22 normal births, three caesarean sections (C-Section), and four Born Before Arrival (BBA) deliveries from Nala hospital, Phumelela hospital and MUCPP,” he said.

Only one 18-year-old gave birth on the day at Nketoana Hospital.

Two low-birth-weight babies were recorded: 2 070 g (Bongani Regional Hospital) and 2 180 g (Itemoheng District Hospital).

All mothers and babies are stable, with no prematurity reported.

Healthy Easter babies

MEC for Health, Monyatso Mahlatsi, highlighted that it is good news that every baby born on Easter is healthy.

“The absence of prematurity and generally good birth weights reflects strong antenatal and maternity care. Thank you to our healthcare professionals for their tireless service.”

He also noted a significant decline in teenage pregnancy rates.

“This progress reflects our public outreach campaigns involving health teams, educators, community leaders, and families. We must sustain it through comprehensive sexuality education, youth-friendly services, and strong community support.”

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Advice to new moms

Mvambi said parents of newborns are encouraged to practise exclusive breastfeeding.

“Those unable to breastfeed should enquire at their nearest clinic about support and alternatives; those with surplus milk are encouraged to donate at the nearest human milk bank,” he said.

“For healthy growth, mothers are encouraged to practise skin-to-skin kangaroo mother care. Parents should also register their newborns at the nearest Home Affairs office.”

Tips for pregnant women

Mvambi gave the following tips for expectant mothers:

  • Book early and attend all antenatal visits
  • Plan transport and support to avoid BBA events
  • Present early at a clinic or hospital when labour starts or if warning signs appear
  • Return for postnatal checks and ensure timely immunisations and breastfeeding support

NOW READ: Mzansi celebrities share how they are spending Easter

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