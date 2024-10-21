Former Clover employees sentenced for murdering security guards

Two former Clover employees have received two life sentences each for the murder of two security guards during an industrial protest.

They received an additional six years with their sentences, at the High Court in Johannesburg, on Monday.

Clover employees murder guards during strike

Mohale Cleta Shokane, 34, and Vusimuzi Makula Duuba, 38, were found guilty of murdering Terence Tegg and Joao Jesus Cassanga.

They were also guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the incident occurred during an industrial protest by Clover South Africa employees on 17 February 2022.

Protesters were being transported by buses to submit a memorandum of grievances at the Clover head office in Boksburg when a stone was thrown from one of the buses, damaging a security vehicle’s windshield.

The protest quickly escalated, resulting in the brutal stoning of the two security officers.

Evidence presented by Investigating Officer Captain Robert Seckle proved critical in the trial.

Key video footage from nearby factories, along with witness testimony, identified Shokane and Duuba as participants in the attack.

Despite the accused maintaining their innocence throughout the proceedings, Senior State Advocate Matthews Rampyapedi, successfully argued for the admission of the video evidence and admission statements, leading to their conviction.

Ex-Clover employees show no remorse for murder

During the sentencing phase, Rampyapedi underscored the horrific nature of the murders, stating that the brutality of the killings far outweighed any mitigating factors the defence had presented.

Both victims were stoned to death in a merciless act of violence. The court agreed, describing the actions of the accused as “barbaric and wholly unnecessary” and noted their lack of remorse.

In delivering the sentence, the court emphasised the importance of deterring similar acts of violence and the need to protect human life.

“This verdict stands as a stark reminder that violent acts, especially those committed in the context of protests or demonstrations, will not be tolerated,” Mjonondwane said.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring justice for victims and their families.”