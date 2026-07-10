Gauteng Health defends winter care at Weskoppies after clothing shortage claims

The DA had said it would table questions to Health MEC Faith Mazibuko and called for urgent intervention.

The Gauteng Department of Health maintained that patient care remained its top priority at Weskoppies Hospital, responding to allegations by the DA that psychiatric patients at the Tshwane facility were suffering due to a winter clothing shortage.

This comes after DA Gauteng health spokesperson Madeleine Hicklin MPL alleged on Thursday that patients were still wearing summer trousers and tops, with no socks and only threadbare dressing gowns.

“The shortage of government-issued winter clothing is affecting patients at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Tshwane,” Hicklin stated.

He warned that patients had to endure unbearable cold as temperatures dropped below five degrees.

On the same day, health department spokesperson Steve Mabona countered that the hospital had completed the replacement of condemned patient clothing during the 2025/26 financial year.

He said new pyjamas, nightgowns, sheets, blankets, bedspreads, and patient footwear were procured to improve patient comfort and dignity, according to the department.

“We wish to confirm that winter clothing is currently being provided to patients.

“While available stock does not always permit multiple complete changes of winter clothing per patient daily, every effort is made to ensure that patients have access to warm clothing and adequate bedding throughout the winter season,” Mabona affirmed.

Laundry capacity disputed

Hicklin claimed the DA had been reliably informed by concerned parents that the hospital had only one washing machine on the property, and that socks were issued to patients for the first time this winter only earlier that week, along with some gowns in better condition for those feeling cold.

Mabona disputed the single-machine claim, explaining that the laundry department had five washing machines and six dryers, all functional.

However, Mabona acknowledged that electrical capacity constraints meant only three of each could run at full capacity simultaneously.

“Despite this challenge, patient clothing remains the highest priority within the laundry process,” he noted. Mabona added that overtime approved for laundry staff allowed jerseys, gowns, and blankets to be washed and rotated continuously.

Heating and clothing condition

Hicklin further alleged that the ward heating was barely functional, and patients regularly complained to staff and relatives about being unable to get warm, with clothing left unreplaced for years and trousers loose due to a failed elastic.

The department, however, argued that heating decisions were complicated by safety risks in the psychiatric setting, since patients could misuse conventional heaters.

It highlighted that 200 oil heaters were procured in 2024/25, with air-conditioning installation added to the maintenance plan.

The DA had said it would table questions to Health MEC Faith Mazibuko and called for urgent intervention before winter conditions worsened.