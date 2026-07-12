GNT accused of cadre deployment after ANC member gets executive job

There are also suggestions that David 'Che' Selane was removed from the provincial legislature to create space for Ramathuba's Cabinet reshuffle

The appointment of the ANC’s David ‘Che’ Selane as the chief operations officer (COO) at the beleaguered Great North Transport (GNT) has been slammed as cadre deployment by the DA.

Selane was recently reshuffled at the Limpopo Provincial Legislature.

Dodgy recruitment process at GNT?

Jacques Smalle, a DA member of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature, said it appears that Selane was removed as an MPL to make way for a newly elected ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member to be sworn in as an MPL, and then conveniently “deployed” into a salaried position within GNT.

The Citizen understands that when Selane’s appointment was finalised, an exodus of board members at the state-owned public transport service provider tendered their resignations.

A source within GNT, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the board members resigned because they were pressured to appoint Selane without following necessary recruitment processes.

“During the recruitment process in April, Selane was still an MPL. He was not even aware of the advertised post for the entity’s chief operations officer. During the shortlisting period, Selane was not shortlisted because he did not even apply. Even so, some high-level echelons of the entity ignored the red tape and brought him in to lead bus operations at GNT. That is why all the board members resigned,” said the source.

Another source from another department of GNT said the ANC’s idea was to create a vacant position in the legislature before Premier Phophi Ramathuba reshuffles her Cabinet.

“It is not known now whether this vacancy is reserved for Mopani district municipality’s executive mayor Pule Shayi to be sworn in as MPL, or for MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs Basikop Makamu. From where I am standing, Makamu is said to have been reserved a senior position at the legislature soon after Ramathuba’s long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle,” the source told The Citizen.

Cadre deployment accusations

Smalle echoed similar allegations.

“When Selane was appointed, the previous GNT board had already shortlisted nine candidates with appropriate skills and experience in the freight and/or bus industry. At the time, Selane was not shortlisted. The ANC wanted the process to be reopened, but the then-board still refused.

“According to a recent ANC Limpopo PEC communiqué, Selane has been appointed to GNT, with the communiqué welcoming him as chief operations officer. However, the DA has been unable to locate any official announcement by GNT, LEDET or LEDA confirming this appointment or explaining the recruitment process. An internal communication dated 3 June 2026 instead advised employees that Dr Selane had been appointed as part of a support structure providing legal, legislative and governance support to the accounting authority.

“The ANC communiqué therefore raises more questions than answers: What is Dr Selane’s actual status within GNT, who approved his appointment, and what process was followed? The issue is whether GNT is being stabilised by proven public transport professionals or by a politically connected cadre in Selane’s instance,” said Smalle.

Smalle further said GNT remains under severe operational, financial and governance pressure following years of maladministration and a lack of oversight, accountability and consequence management by the provincial executive. He added that it requires experienced transport and SOE turnaround specialists, not political deployments.

“Cadre deployment is inherently a corrupt practice, and its role in the collapse of governance in SOEs is now beyond doubt. Public entities exist to serve the people of Limpopo, not to provide landing places and salaried jobs for politically connected cadres of the ANC.”

Smalle pulled no punches. He said despite repeated bailouts and turnaround strategies, GNT has continued its downward spiral.

“Its board recently called on the department of Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET) to place the entity under business rescue despite another bailout and turnaround plan.

“This request was turned down by LEDET and MEC Matibe, after which GNT’s board collapsed following mass resignations. LEDET, with the concurrence of the provincial Treasury, then appointed LEDA Group CFO, Ms Lutendo Mavhusha, as chief operations officer for the beleaguered public bus company in the face of the resultant governance and accountability vacuum.”

Selane refused to comment on the matter and referred all queries to the entity’s communications department.

LEDA claims GNT is recovering

LEDA, which oversees the LEDET’s day-to-day implementations, would not reveal why the board members resigned.

“The board resigned for various reasons which we may not be able to divulge publicly at this stage. The CFO, COO and CEO were suspended for allegations of mismanagement and they were suspended last year 2025,” it said.

It claimed that operations at GNT are stabilising.

“What is more important to us currently is that GNT is moving in the right direction regardless of historical challenges. We have bought new buses which are currently being distributed to communities. Our focus is to ensure that GNT becomes great again. We are focusing on restoring lost pride and trust back into the communities,” said LEDA spokesperson Leo Gama on Thursday.

Gama also claimed that Selane was asked to join GNT because of his vast legal expertise and skill in public administration.