Gauteng Premier commits to implement recommendations in Bank of Lisbon fire report

Fault was found in critical lapses of safety measures in the Bank of Lisbon building, which resulted in the death of three firefighters.

The Gauteng Provincial Government has released the final investigation reports on the Bank of Lisbon fire, and has said it is committed to implementing the recommendations.

The devastating fire, which gutted the Bank of Lisbon on 5 September 2018, resulted in the tragic deaths of three firefighters from the City of Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services, namely Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu, and Khathutshelo Muedi. One of the firefighters fell to his death from the 23rd floor.

The Department of Employment and Labour’s report detailed critical lapses in safety measures within the Bank of Lisbon Building, including the absence of a fire suppression system, inadequate risk assessments, and a lack of compliance with safety regulations.

Flammable materials

The TFS Africa Forensics report dismissed intentional ignition, attributing the fire to flammable materials around a heater. Harris Nupen Molebatse Attorneys (HNM) raised concerns about potential negligence in the use of a bar heater.

After release of the reports, Premier Panyaza Lesufi says he has committed to implementing the recommendations outlined in the reports.

He said that the submission of the reports to the Provincial Legislature and their public release is a significant step towards accountability and transparency.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government, in collaboration with the departments of Human Settlements and Health, is processing the reports at the provincial level to execute the recommendations.

“The City of Johannesburg, responsible for reviewing areas of weakness identified in the report, will share it with the affected family members of the deceased firefighters, aiming to provide closure,” he said.

Report’s findings

To ensure compliance with Occupational Health and Safety standards, the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development, overseeing government buildings, will process the report’s findings.

The South African Police Service (Saps) and the Department of Employment and Labour, while still finalising their inputs, have submitted their contributions.

Two other firefighters who bravely fought the Joburg Fire at the Bank of Lisbon building spent two months in treatment in Milpark Hospital.

Livhuwani Maumela and Moleko Bereng sustained severe burns during the fight.