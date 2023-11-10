Rhodes Memorial Estate to be repaired

The move follows a rigorous process for an appointment of an architectural service provider.

The Rhodes Memorial was gutted during the fire two years ago. Photo: Facebook/Friends of Rhodes Memorial

South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that it will start with the restoration of the Rhodes Memorial Estate gutted by fire in April 2021.

The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) park manager, Megan Taplin, said the move follows a rigorous process for an appointment of an architectural service provider. “This establishment, which forms an integral part of the TMNP, will receive a new lease of life, following the appointment Gabriel Fagan Architects,” she said.

The appointed companies’ scope of work includes the drawing of plans for a tearoom and associated ablutions, and to consult with Heritage Western Cape for compliance measures. Taplin said it is important to consider the extent of damage that was caused by the fire and the work that needs to be done.

“This necessitate additional funding, which we have fortunately secured from the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, along with the insurance funding that was not sufficient to cater for all the work needed,” she said.

She said once the restoration work was completed, a request for proposals would be advertised for an operator for the tearoom and associated activities.

SANParks expressed its gratitude to the public for their patience during this time and to the Friends of Rhodes Memorial for their continuous contribution to the area. “We will continue to keep the public and interested parties informed of new developments,” said Taplin