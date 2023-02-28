‘Gauteng tap water safe to drink, reports of Cholera malicious’ – Gauteng Health

Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Health Department has dismissed claims that the provinces tap water is contaminated with Cholera.

This comes after a post was shared on social media and other platforms warning Gauteng residents to refraining from drinking the provinces tap water.

Tap water safe to drink

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the tap water is safe to drink.

“The Gauteng Department of Health would like to categorically distance itself and dismiss the malicious information that has been circulating on social media platforms that a communication was issued that people should not drink tap water.”

“This information is far from the truth. The information shared by these unknown sources has no scientific evidence and is not an official communication from any government entity. We want to assure the public that the tap water remains safe for drinking,” Modiba said.

Safe hygiene

Modiba added that people should continue practicing safe hygiene practices.

“They must also not drink water from contaminated sources. This would be people who drink water from unclean environmental sources such as rivers, streams, boreholes, dams and those who do not have adequate sanitation.”

“We are advising the public to be extra cautious given that the main two ways in which Cholera spreads is through contaminated water and when people handle food without proper hand hygiene,” Modiba said.

Cholera status

Modiba has urged the public to get updates on Cholera only from official sources.

Meanwhile, the National Health Department last week announced South Africa’s first cholera-related death, as confirmed cases increased to five.

The death followed the announcement of three cholera cases a few weeks ago.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said the deceased was a 24-year-old male who lived in Emandleni Wattville, Benoni in Ekurhuleni, and had no travel history.

The man was the fifth recorded case in South Africa.

According to Phaahla, the patient was admitted at Tambo Memorial Hospital with intense diarrhoea. He tested positive for cholera and passed away a few days later.

