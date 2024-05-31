Light snow possible in North West and Gauteng

The SA Weather Service is expecting cold weather conditions - including snow - across the country this weekend.

South Africans are warned to brace for cold weather conditions from Friday as winter makes its presence felt.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa region in the Northern Cape.

These conditions can also be expected in the central interior and central Karoo of the Western Cape until Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: Extreme weather conditions disrupt power supply in parts of Western Cape

“They will persist over the Eastern Cape province into Monday the 3rd of June. This is due to a cut-off low system and a ridging high pressure system,” said the weather service.

“Very cold conditions are expected on Monday, with possible light snowfalls over the northern high ground in Eastern Cape.

“A well-defined cold front with a potent upper air support is expected, dropping the day time temperatures significantly. Maximum temperatures may be below 10 degrees Celsius in places over the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa region.”

The temperatures are also expected over the central interior and Central Karoo of the Western Cape.”

Windy conditions are expected to accompany the cold and wet weather.

Weather in Gauteng and North West

According to Vox Weather, the European ECMWF weather model shows that snow will spread over the mountain peaks in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and the high-lying areas in the Cape provinces throughout Monday.

Heavy snow is expected over the southern Drakensberg and towns near Lesotho in the Eastern Cape, with a mixture of snow, ice rain and sleet possible over southern and eastern Free State and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The same weather conditions can be expected in the south of Bloemfontein in the Free State.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Northern Cape and Western Cape brace for cold and wet conditions

“The European ECMWF weather model is even picking up the slight possibility of a dusting of snow falling over the southern parts of North West and Gauteng,” says Vox Weather.

On Tuesday morning, a mixture of snow and rain is possible over the southern parts of the Free State.

This as more heavy snow is possible in Lesotho and southern Drakensberg.