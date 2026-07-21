Gauteng traffic police intensify checks on scholar transport as term three begins

Officers to target roadworthiness, permits and overloading as pupils return to class.

The Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) has called on learner transport and public transport operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and fully compliant with road laws as schools reopened for the third term on 21 July 2026.

According to the GTP, the return of thousands of pupils to schools across the province was expected to push traffic volumes up significantly.

“It is important for operators to ensure that learner transport and public transport vehicles are safe, roadworthy and operated by qualified drivers,” the GTP said.

Enforcement operations to focus on permits and driver fitness

The traffic authority said it would step up learner transport enforcement operations across Gauteng, with checks centred on vehicle roadworthiness, driver fitness, and compliance with operating licence conditions.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will intensify learner transport enforcement operations throughout the province, focusing on vehicle roadworthiness, driver fitness, compliance with operating licence requirements, the validity of Professional Driving Permits (PrDPs), overloading, speeding, and reckless and negligent driving,” the GTP said.

Operators reminded of duty of care to pupils

The GTP said transporting children came with serious obligations that operators could not overlook.

“Learner transport operators are reminded that transporting children carries a significant responsibility,” the GTP said.

It added that vehicles had to be properly maintained and kept within passenger limits before any trip was undertaken.

“Operators must ensure that vehicles are properly maintained, do not exceed the prescribed passenger capacity, and meet all legal safety requirements before undertaking any trips,” the GTP said.

Parents urged to check transport before use

GTP urged parents and guardians to play their part by choosing only registered and compliant services for their children.

“Parents and guardians also have an important role to play in safeguarding learners,” the GTP said. It further advised caregivers to turn away any vehicle that looked unsafe.

“They are encouraged to use only registered and compliant learner transport services and to refuse any vehicle that appears overloaded, mechanically unsafe or unroadworthy,” the GTP said.

Motorists told to slow down near schools

All motorists were reminded to be patient and careful, especially near schools and pedestrian crossings.

The GTP said the provincial government remained focused on cutting road deaths.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government remains committed to reducing road crashes, saving lives, and ensuring that every learner travels safely to and from school,” the GTP said.