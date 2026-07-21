Education department defends role after primary school child sexually abused

A teacher from as school in Soweto, is facing ongoing prosecution following his arrest for the alleged rape of a Grade 7 student.

The Gauteng education department has spoken out on its role following the alleged sexual abuse of a student at a primary school in Soweto.

After the incident was brought to light, Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile confirmed on Tuesday that the young victim was taken for medical attention.

The department said the victim later received psychological support at a Thuthuzela Care Centre and continues to be cared for.

Court

The victim’s teacher was arrested in late May after the student told a relative of the rape.

The teacher appeared in court on Monday, where the matter remains on the roll.

“The accused remains in custody while the criminal justice process continues,” said Maile.

Regarding details of the case, Maile said, “It would be inappropriate to comment on the merits of the criminal proceedings” as the matter is now before the courts.

Deeply disturbed by the allegations, Maile extended his deepest sympathy to the victim, their family and the Naledi school community.

“We have full confidence in the [Saps], the National Prosecuting Authority and the judiciary to discharge their constitutional responsibilities…without interference,” continued Maile.

Doing our duty

The education department said it stands by its responsibility to protect children in schools.

“The protection of learners remains our foremost priority.

“We will continue to provide the necessary psychosocial support to the learner and cooperate fully with all law enforcement authorities until the matter has been finalised,” said Maile.

It takes a village to raise a child

The department said that the safety of children can’t be left to the government alone.

Parents, families, educators, and communities are a few of many support systems that need to ensure that schools remain a safe place for students, added Maile.

“This is precisely why we continue to champion the ‘It Takes a Village to Raise a Child’ campaign…[because] protecting children is a moral responsibility,” he said.