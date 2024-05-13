WATCH: George building collapse: Death toll rises as officials appeal for support

Many of the families affected by the fatal building collapse are from Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

Rescue and recovery efforts are continuing at the site, nearly a week since the multi storey building under construction imploded. Photo: X/@Am_Blujay

There has been an appeal for urgent trauma councillors to support the families and survivors with the death toll in the George building collapse tragedy in the Western Cape rising to 21.

Rescue and recovery efforts are continuing at the site, nearly a week since the multi-storey building under construction imploded.

With Monday marking the 8th day since the collapse of the five-story structure in the George CBD, there are fears that the death could rise.

Watch search and rescue operations are continuing at the George building site

It is understood that many of the families affected by the fatal building collapse are from Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

The George Municipality said operations are still continuing with “new vigor.”

“We urgently call for professional psychosocial support practitioners proficient in Chewa, Portuguese, and Shona languages to assist survivors and their families.”

They also confirmed that 32 of the estimated 81 construction workers who were on site when the five-storey building collapsed last Monday were still unaccounted for.

Fourteen of the rescued workers have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, National Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes, along with National Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala, will be visiting the site later on Monday.

Investigations

Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the site of the building collapse in George on Sunday and promised the victims’ family members that investigations have begun.

However, Cele couldn’t give them specific answers that they desperately wanted.

“Any kind of pre-empting what happened would be wrong. Maybe other people can talk about that, but the [police can’t do that],” he told family members at the George town hall.

Cele said police will let the public know as soon as any information comes out of the investigation.

“We will ask for space from you. It’s painful, you’re waiting, I know you’re anxious, but we’re asking for some space.

“The first prize now is to deal with those who have suffered,” said Cele. “The second prize is for you to know what happened but, from the side of the South African Police Service, the investigation has started,” Cele said.

Cele said the construction company has been asked to provide a list with the names of all the workers who were employed at the site of the building collapse.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell

