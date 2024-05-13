Joshlin Smith: Mom Kelly and co-accused back in court − what we know so far

The four accused in the disappearance case of the six-year-old Joshlin Smith is set to appear in court today.

Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Joshlin Smith, was in tears following her bail hearing in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 13 March 2024. Pictures: X via @Netwerk24 and Supplied

Little Joshlin Smith has been missing for 84 days today (13 May) from her home in the Middelpos informal settlement near Diazville in Saldanha Bay.

In the headline-grabbing disappearance case of the girl, her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and the couple’s friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia “Renze” Lombaard were arrested and charged with human trafficking and kidnapping.

Joshlin Smith: Tension running high outside court

An extensive search operation − which has extended as far as the United Kingdom (UK) alongside Interpol − was launched after the grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil mysteriously vanished on 19 February.

Tensions were already running high on Monday morning as members of the community were gathering outside the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape where the four accused are set to appear.

The day Joshlin disappeared

Smith, who confessed to being a tik (crystal meth) user, left her daughter in the care of Appollis when she went to do an odd domestic job on that fateful Monday morning.

On her return to the couple’s tin and wooden shack at about 5pm, Joshlin was missing.

Appollis denies any involvement in her disappearance, claiming that the last time he saw her was when she went to play outside.

What has happened in court so far?

During Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn’s first court appearance on 7 March, senior advocate Aradhana Heeramun, who appeared for the state, alleged that Smith instructed Appollis and Van Rhyn to sell Joshlin to another Middelpos man for R20 000 for muti.

The two men apparently made this confession after a 36-hour interrogation at Saldanha Police Station.

From left: Jacquin Appollis (boyfriend of the mother), Stefano van Rhyn (friend of the mother), Kelly Smith (mother of Joshlin Smith) and Phumza Sigaqa at Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 7 March 2024. Charges against Sigaqa has been dropped. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

During Lombaard’s bail appearance on 18 March, state prosecutor Jacques van Zyl revealed in court that she made a confession before her arrest.

However, no further details of what had been confessed were provided.

Lourentia ‘Renze’ Lombaard, left, during her first appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 18 March. Kelly Smith, the mother of little Joshlin, pictured top right, and her boyfriend, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis. Pictures: Screengrab via X/ @NewzroomAfrika and Facebook/ Gaytom McKanzie and Mayor Andre Truter

All four abandoned their bail applications, choosing to remain behind bars. Smith and Lombaard have been remanded in custody at Cape town’s notorious Pollsmoor Prison and Appollis and Van Rhyn at Malmesbury Correctional Services.

Why was the disappearance case of Joshlin Smith postponed?

Magistrate Yolisa Sikhoyo postponed the case for investigators to obtain witness statements and conduct data analysis on the accused’s cellphones.

Police were also waiting for the results of the DNA analysis of bloodstained clothes, a knife and a sheet found in an open field about a kilometre away from Joshlin’s home on 2 March.

Tense court standoff takes a violent turn

A violent clash between police and Saldanha residents unfolded outside the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court during the bail hearing of Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn on 13 March.

At the time, a police constable had to be rushed to hospital after she was pelted with stones by angry community members chanting “We want Joshlin” and brandishing placards at the court.

The police resorted to the use of teargas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd attempting to force their way into court by removing a barbed wire barricade.

Hoedjiesbaai Hotel hide-out

Since Joshlin’s disappearance, Smith came under fire from community members that she displayed little concern as to the whereabouts of her daughter.

So much so that their initial sympathy quickly turned into blame with the mother and her boyfriend of two years forced to hide with the help from a benefactor from enraged community members at Saldanha Bay’s Hoedjiesbaai Hotel at the time of their arrest.

