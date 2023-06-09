Gift of the Givers concerned over underreported cholera cases in Free State

By Devina Haripersad

The humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, has raised concerns regarding the underreporting of cholera cases in the Free State.

According to the organisation, more than 70 individuals in Vredefort, Free State, have been affected by cholera, with only one fatality occurring two weeks ago. But the organisation believes this is a gross underreporting, stating that the death rate in the region is around 10.

Gift of the Givers, renowned for its humanitarian efforts, has dispatched a team to provide assistance in the affected region.

Additional deaths

In a recent update, Gift of the Givers revealed that they have uncovered three additional deaths linked to cholera in the area over the past few days.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Director and Founder of Gift of the Givers, spoke to eNCA about the situation, expressing concerns over the government’s apparent underreporting of cases.

During their visit to Vredefort, he said, the organisation encountered a family where a 14-year-old girl shared a distressing account: her mother, grandmother and aunt had experienced severe diarrhoea, sought treatment at a hospital, but tragically never returned.

Dr Sooliman further disclosed that it is believed that at least 10 or more individuals have lost their lives due to cholera in the region.

The situation has prompted an influx of people seeking medical attention, yet some never make it back home.

Dr Sooliman says that the chilling revelation raises significant questions about the true scale of the outbreak and the extent of its impact on the local population.

Over 600 individuals displaying symptoms nationally

Hospitals in Gauteng and Free State have reported over 600 individuals displaying symptoms indicative of cholera, raising concerns about the severity of the outbreak. As of now, the confirmed death toll stands at 32, with 29 fatalities in Gauteng, two in Free State, and an additional death recorded in Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, the alleged underreporting of cholera cases has sparked heightened worry, as it hampers the timely and effective response required to contain the outbreak.

Gift of the Givers, in collaboration with local health authorities, reported that it was working diligently to provide vital assistance to those affected by cholera, including medical support, clean water, and sanitation facilities.