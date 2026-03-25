Gloves off: James and McKenzie clash over alleged threats

ActionSA's James accuses Sports minister McKenzie of threats, while PA claims her allegations misrepresent his Facebook Live remarks.

It has become a matter of he said, she said, after ActionSA’s Dereleen James filed criminal charges against Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie from the Patriotic Alliance (PA) for allegedly threatening her and another person during a Facebook Live broadcast over the weekend.

Yesterday, James laid criminal charges of intimidation against McKenzie at the Cape Town Central police station.

James files criminal intimidation charges against McKenzie

She said attempts to intimidate her will not stop her from probing every possible link to the drug cartels destroying SA communities.

“Attacks on me as an MP carrying out my constitutional duties to expose criminal capture by drug cartels in SA are unacceptable and will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said James.

“South Africans expect me to fight for them and the daily threats I receive, including attempts by a minister to intimidate me, will not stop me.”

However, the PA hit back with the announcement McKenzie has formally lodged a complaint with the parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members interest against James.

According to PA spokesperson Steve Motale, McKenzie has accused James of breaching multiple provisions of the code of ethical conduct by not placing the public’s interests above personal or political interests, not refraining from using derogatory language or bringing parliament in disrepute on social media.

PA lodges counter-complaint

“At the centre of the complaint is James’ deliberate mischaracterisation of a statement made by McKenzie during a public Facebook Live engagement,” Motale said.

“In the engagement, he used the phrase, the road is long, which is little more than a commonly understood idiomatic expression meaning time reveals the truth, perspectives change and those who win in the short term do not always win in the long term.

“James has sought to present this as a threat. It was not.

“It is necessary to be absolutely clear about the reference to security in the same remarks.

“McKenzie did not mention his security detail as a warning, nor as a suggestion that James should fear for her safety, nor as any form of implied threat. He referred to his continuous security presence for one reason only, to demonstrate the practical impossibility of the allegations being made against him,” he added.

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Motale said the explanation was deliberately taken out of context and repackaged by James into a narrative of threat and intimidation.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said sometimes politicians think they have the privilege to do and say what they like.

“But they can still be held accountable, sometimes by the law and sometimes by the rules of parliament.

“It’s not open season in parliament that you can say and do what you want to,” he said.

Croucamp said one thing was certain, there were consequences to what’s said in parliament and one had to comply with the rules.

Allegations cannot be brushed off – analyst

Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said James’ allegations of threats and intimidation cannot be brushed off as political theatre because they strike at the core of democratic accountability.

“In my view, the counter-action by the PA, while procedurally valid, risks being interpreted as a deflection that shifts attention away from the seriousness of the initial allegations.

“I believe the credibility of both individuals and their respective parties will depend on how transparently and responsibly this matter is handled,” she added.

Limpopo University’s criminology and criminal justice department head, Prof Witness Maluleke, said this was a political game to avoid the higher price. The charges filed against the minister were justified.

“If he is directly linked to the allegations he should face the music,” said Maluleke. “MP James seems to be knowledgeable about the ongoing matter and her probing tactics of the PA allegedly colluding with the big five cartel member should not be undermined, but prioritised.

Political game

“To this end, multiple childish attempts of intimidations and threats from the minister or PA will not provide justice to this matter.

“On the other hand, a litmus test is sought to respond to the misrepresentation and misleading claims by James, as attested by the PA.

“This process should be fair, partial and transparent, without fear or favour.”

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