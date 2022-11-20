At 87, golf legend Gary Player is still going strong

Wesley Botton

It has been 44 years since the octogenarian won the last of his nine Major titles, but Gary Player has lost none of his influence as one of South Africa’s most recognisable sporting icons.

Not only did the 87-year-old legend host a full field of amateur and professional players at Sun City over the weekend, taking the time to mingle at social functions during his charity event, but he also got in 36 rounds of golf on the Lost City course.

Humble roots

And while his presence in any room continues to draw awe and inspiration from those around him, and he is known for his fitness and hard work, Player insists it is his humble roots that keep him grounded.

“My legacy is that I struggled,” Player said on the sidelines of the annual Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational, held under its new name in memory of his late wife.

“I started life with an empty stomach and a pocket full of dreams. The only person behind me was my shadow on the ground. But that means I know what it’s like to struggle, and it has given me empathy for people who struggle in life.

“I’d like to go to my grave knowing that our Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation has raised over $100 million to change the lives of people around the world. That’s my legacy.”

People talk about a legacy to the game of golf. Forget about being a great golfer, I’d like to be remembered as a man who loved people, who loved life and who tried to contribute to society. ⁰⁰Looking forward to our Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational at Sun City this weekend. pic.twitter.com/9CwtCpUjyH— GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) November 18, 2022

The 36-hole pro-am tournament attracted business leaders, professional players, and local and international sporting greats, to raise funds for Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School through the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation.

“Gary Player is my ultimate sporting hero. I think he’s the greatest sportsman this country has ever produced, and the rest of us fall in behind him,” said former boxing world champion Brian Mitchell, who formed part of the pro-am field.

‘A phenomenal ambassador’

Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs – an elite golfer in his own right – was also full of praise for Player, who won 165 tournaments during his career.

“He’s done so much for South Africa, to be on the map for so long,” Gibbs said.

“He has been a phenomenal ambassador for his sport and for this country. He has been so driven over the years and he has created an amazing legacy.”