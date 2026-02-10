News

Gone in 15 seconds: VW Polo headlight stolen in broad daylight [VIDEO]

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

10 February 2026

08:30 pm

CCTV footage posted on social media depicts how quickly VW Polo headlights are stolen in broad daylight in South Africa.

A video circulating online shows a suspect stealing the driver’s side headlight from a parked Volkswagen Polo, underscoring a growing trend targeting modern vehicle lighting systems.

A male suspect is seen removing the headlight within seconds before leaving the scene. The incident occurred on Sunday at 11 am; no arrests have yet been confirmed.

A thief stealing headlights
A screengrab of a male suspect stealing headlights off a Volkswagen Polo.

Newer Volkswagen Polo models are fitted with advanced LED headlight units. These components are costly to replace and are increasingly being traded on the underground parts market.

Their high value and relatively quick removal make them attractive targets for thieves.

Criminals targeting large events

The problem surfaced again this weekend at SA Campfest. At least one patron reported that their vehicle’s headlights were stolen while parked at the event.

Following the incident, several other attendees reportedly removed their own headlights to avoid becoming victims.

Similar thefts have been reported before. In 2025, multiple Polo headlights were stolen in the Nasrec area while thousands of fans attended the Soweto derby nearby.

The clustering of incidents around major events has raised concern among motorists.

Drivers are being urged to use secure parking, choose well-lit areas, and consider additional anti-theft measures where possible.

Authorities encourage victims to open cases to help track patterns and support investigations.

ALSO WATCH: Vandalism suspected to be behind Bree Street transformer fire in Joburg

