Good Hope fades: 30 years on and residents still in the dark

“We have rats that are as big as cats here. I hardly sleep at night from the sound of rats playing on my roof."

The crowded Good Hope informal settlement in Germiston has about 3,000 households and was established in 1995. Pictures: Kimberly Mutandiro

The past week, residents of Good Hope informal settlement marched to the City of Ekurhuleni offices to protest over a lack of services and development after three decades of democratic rule.

The crowded settlement in Germiston has about 3,000 households and was established in 1995, when the municipality relocated about 700 families from Bedfordview.

Benedict Leapheane, who is in her mid-sixties, is in ill health. She shares a chemical toilet with 15 families, has to fetch water from a standpipe with a bucket, and without electrification, uses a paraffin stove. Stinking, stagnant water from blocked drain pools around her house.

“We have rats that are as big as cats here,” she says. “I hardly sleep at night from the sound of rats playing on my roof, as if it’s Bafana Bafana playing football. The municipality should clean up our area and give us services. With time, I will save up to build my own house.”

Residents say they were promised RDP houses.

Benedict Leapheane, who is in her mid-sixties, is in ill health. “We have rats that are as big as cats here,” she says.

Dignity denied: Good Hope residents demand action

In 2016, Good Hope became the first branch outside of KwaZulu-Natal of the shack dweller movement Abahlali baseMjondolo.

“All we want is to have some dignity, and I think it’s not too much to ask,” says Relebogile Msweni, community chairperson.

He said promises of land for relocation, development and houses have been repeatedly made over the years. Some quantity surveying was even carried out. But nothing has come of any of these plans.

Meki Thembeni and partner Misheck Dala have lived in the settlement for 28 years. They live with their children and grandchildren in a two-roomed shack. Members of the household take turns waiting outside to give each other privacy to wash.

Decades of neglect as neighbors thrive

A memorandum delivered to the City on Tuesday complained of blocked communal drains and uncleaned chemical toilets and asked why the area was not benefiting from the City’s integrated development plan.

Bongani Makwanya, a community representative, was born when the settlement was established, and he now has his own children. He said they are just two kilometres from the municipal offices and yet they have watched electrification and improvements in Daveyton and flats built in Tembisa, but nothing in Good Hope.

“Children in our community are growing up without even knowing what a TV is because we have no electricity. Yet our country has been free for 30 years,” said Makwanya.

Vincent Msimango, 71, said, “All hopes of getting houses in our settlement have been lost.”

RDP plans stall as Good Hope lives in crisis

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said, “Adequate services are provided in the form of [446] chemical toilets, water, waste removal, grading of roads, mobile clinic, rodent control to name a few.”

Dlamini said the long-term plan was to build 850 RDP houses “with full services” in the area. Designs had been submitted for approval and once land had been found for the residents to live on during construction, the engineering works could begin.

Meanwhile, the roads and storm water department had been instructed to open the drains regularly, Dlamini said.

*This article was first published by GroundUp.

NOW READ: More than 17 million people applied for the R370 grant in September