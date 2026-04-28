Ramaphosa faced ‘no harm or security threat’ during Freedom Day incident in Free State, says govt

Ramaphosa's Freedom Day address was momentarily interrupted when an attendee briefly approached him and Minister Gayton McKenzie on stage.

Government has moved swiftly to dismiss misleading claims of a “disruption” at the National Freedom Day celebrations in Bloemfontein, Free State, stressing there was no security threat or attempt to cause harm to President Cyril Ramaphosa or Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Ramaphosa’s Freedom Day address at the Dr Rantlai Molemela Stadium on Sunday was momentarily interrupted when an attendee briefly approached him and McKenzie on stage, prompting a rapid security response.

‘No danger’

Acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa emphasised that the brief stage incident involving an over‑enthusiastic individual posed no danger, did not interrupt proceedings, and was followed by Ramaphosa continuing to engage joyfully with the public.

“Government notes with concern misleading reports suggesting that the National Freedom Day celebrations were disrupted after an individual briefly made his way onto the stage towards President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

“Government wishes to clarify that these reports are incorrect and may overstate the nature of the incident,” Mnukwa said.

Meeting Ramaphosa

Mnukwa explained that at the time of the incident, the formal programme of the Freedom Day celebrations had already concluded, and proceedings had transitioned into a cultural performance segment, with an artist entertaining attendees.

“The President, accompanied by dignitaries, was on stage, engaging with the performance in a celebratory manner. Members of the public, including a large number of children, were gathered in an orderly fashion outside the main stage area, awaiting an opportunity to greet the President.”

‘No threat’

Mnukwa said during this time, an individual, in a “state of visible excitement”, made his way onto the stage with the intention of greeting the President and the Minister.

“Security personnel responded swiftly, restraining the individual in line with standard protocol.

“It has since been established that the individual posed no security threat and did not attempt to cause harm. His actions were driven by enthusiasm and a desire to interact with the President and the Minister,” Mnukwa said.

No disruption

Mnukwa further confirmed that the official programme was not disrupted.

“Following this brief moment, the President proceeded to engage with members of the public outside the stage area, including the individual concerned, who expressed great joy at meeting the President.”

Mnukwa urged the public and media to rely on “verified information” and to exercise caution when sharing unconfirmed reports that may cause unnecessary alarm.