Grade 7 pupil raped and strangled in Soshanguve

Her parents were sleeping in another room, and only realised what took place in the morning when they tried to wake her.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has confirmed the death of a grade 7 pupil from Echibini Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve.

The girl was raped and strangled on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Two Limpopo pupils – one aged 30 – arrested for fatal stabbing of fellow learner

According to the department, the perpetrator allegedly trespassed the girl’s home in Soshanguve by entering through a window, and reportedly raped and strangled her,” said the department.

It is alleged that the girl’s parents were sleeping in another room, and only realised what took place in the morning when they tried to wake her.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

“We are devastated at the occurrence of this gruesome incident. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the pupil’s family and school community at large. We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will work speedily to bring the perpetrator to book,” said Chiloane.

READ ALSO: Female CPUT student rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after res stabbing

Last week, the Mthatha High Court sentenced a serial rapist to 150 years in prison.

According Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Thobani Mhlanganiso, 30, from Lujecweni A/A in Tsolo, broke into people’s homes, assaulted them and threatened to kill the victims, while demanding money and their possessions before finally raping them.

He was found guilty on all the charges in June and was sentenced on 13 December to a total of 150 years of which he will effectively serve 30 years as most of the sentences will run concurrently.

ALSO READ: Matric pupil allegedly raped, robbed while looking for a job

“The SAPS is committed to protecting women, children and vulnerable groups and bringing the perpetrators of such crimes before the courts. We are appreciative of the dedication of our detectives who tirelessly pursued and gave attention to every detail of the case as well as the sterling efforts of the prosecuting authority in ensuring convictions in court,” said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene.