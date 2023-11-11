Female CPUT student rushed to hospital after res stabbing

The university confirmed the incident to The Citizen, and said the woman was allegedly stabbed by a student known to her from a neighbouring university.

A Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape on Saturday morning for emergency surgery after she was stabbed at a privately owned residence.

“The female CPUT student sustained serious injuries and has been transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for emergency surgery. She is being supported by CPUT Management and at this stage our focus is on her recovery and wellbeing and notifying her family,” said spokesperson Lauren Kansley.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested and is expected to appear in court next week.

A video allegedly showing the stabbing was shared on social media on Saturday. In it, what appears to be a man can be seen holding what appears to be a woman on the ground, lifting what appears to be a knife and stabbing it into her. Her clothes are bloody as he assaults her, and then looks down at her on the floor.

He moves towards her again before he is stopped by two people who enter the camera’s frame. A stand-off ensues before the footage cuts.

Kansley said therapy has been offered to fellow CPUT students who may have been traumatised by this incident, including face-to-face counselling next week.

DA to visit CPUT

The incident has sparked outrage, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) announcing it would would visit the university following the incident.

“Heightened security measures on campuses and residences must be prioritised. Our thoughts are with the victim and the wider student community,” it said.