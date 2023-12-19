‘You want to present a picture of an honest person’ – State insists Kirsten Kluyts ‘killer’ doesn’t deserve bail

The accused has argued that he is not a criminal.

Kirsten Kluyts was murdered on the 29th of October 2023. Picture: Facebook/Hoedspruit Parkrun

The state in the Kirsten Kluyts murder case has argued that the Johannesburg teacher’s alleged killer must not be granted bail as he was lying about the circumstances regarding her death.

The accused, who can no longer be named until he pleads, returned to the stand in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as he seeks to be released on bail, which the state is opposing.

The 21-year-old was arrested at his student residence on 26 November after the police obtained video footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The suspect is facing charges of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and premeditated murder.

Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High School, was attacked while participating in the MyRun event in Sandton on 29 October 2023.

Her body was found at George Lea Park in Parkmore hours after her disappearance.

The victim’s running shoes, sunglasses, blue T-shirt, pants, and pink cap were taken.

According to the state, Kluyts was struck with a blunt object before she was smothered and strangled until she died.

The court learnt on Monday that the victim was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder.

The 21-year-old student also admitted to taking the teacher’s clothes after discovering her body on the day of the race, however, he denied killing her.

‘I’m not a criminal’

On Tuesday, State prosecutor Ayanda asked the accused why he said he would understand a charge of defeating the ends of justice because he was guilty of that, but not of rape and murder.

“The crime I committed was taking the clothes,” the suspect replied.

“Then why should we believe you and be prepared to release you on bail whereas you have committed a criminal offence,” the prosecutor asked.

But the accused argued that he did not show any resistance during his arrest.

“They searched my room. I complied with everything because I know I didn’t commit the crime. My only crime that I will admit to is that I took the clothes and I did throw them away. I’m not denying it, but I’m not a criminal that’s one thing that’s for sure,” the student told the court.

Bakana said the accused was lying to the court because he spent a whole month without reporting the matter to the police.

“You want to present a picture of an honest person whereas on that day you went beyond that by ensuring that the clothes’ of the deceased will never be recovered by putting them in the drain,” he said.

“How do you convince me because you have a tendency of committing crimes. You stole [her clothes] first, that is theft and you ensured that these items will never be recovered. Do you want us to believe that you are a proper and fit person to be released on bail,” Bakana continued.

In his response, the 21-year-old pointed out that this was his first time being arrested.

“I don’t understand why I can’t be released on bail like I’m going to run,” the accused maintained.

The prosecutor told the suspect he didn’t deserve to be given bail.

“A reasonable man would have not acted in the manner that you did,” he said.

The prosecutor argued that there was no exceptional circumstances that the accused should be granted bail.

Clothes discarded

The accused on Monday had told the court he spent less than 10 minutes with Kluyts’ body.

He conceded that he wore her blue shirt and admitted to later disposing of it, with her cap, pants and running shoes, down a drain.

Pictures of the video footage showed the accused wearing a black shirt when he walked into the restaurant and later a blue shirt, sunglasses and hat as he left.

The suspect had explained that he took off the victim’s clothes as he had contaminated the crime scene with his fingerprints.

