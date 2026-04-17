Harlequins Sports Club seeks talks as Tshwane compliance dispute escalates

Hundreds of members of the Harlequins Sports Club and dozens of jobs hang in the balance.

Harlequins Sports Club wants to engage with authorities to resolve the current compliance dispute lawfully and constructively to safeguard the future of the club.

AfriForum’s district coordinator for the greater Pretoria South Maree van den Berg said this week that AfriForum’s legal team had sent a final warning letter to the City of Tshwane.

It warned them that if anything happens to the club’s grounds or causes any damage to the site, it would be grounds for an urgent court application.

City’s compliance order challenged as jobs hang in the balance

On 17 March, the City of Tshwane issued a notice instructing Harlequins Sports Club to remove all advertising boards within seven days and demolish all structures and improvements within 28 days to turn the entire site back into a farm.

Van den Berg said in the meantime, it was business as usual at the club.

In the letter of demand to the city, AfriForum argued in terms of Regulation 16 of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act 16 of 2013, the administrative and consideration phase of a land development application should be concluded between 12 and 18 months, but the club’s application has been pending since 2021.

The letter further stated that between 500 and 800 members stand to lose a sports club that has existed for over a century in Pretoria.

It employs 80 to 90 people, including management staff, waiters, chefs, security guards, cleaners, coaches and medics. They stand to lose their jobs due to the intentions of the city.

Club outlines restructuring plan

Harlequins’ equity partners, Harlequins Pro, the developing professional rugby arm of the Harlequin Rugby Club, responded to the city’s enforcement action and the potential seizure of assets at Harlequins Sports Club.

This relates to compliance issues including land use, linked to the club’s non-profit structure.

Harlequins Pro spokesperson Pieter de Bruyn said they support the enforcement of compliance and are willing to engage directly with the authorities to resolve the matter lawfully and constructively.

“That process is now underway. At the same time, the work to stabilise and rebuild the rugby environment is underway.

“This is not a collapse of the club. It is a necessary reset that creates the foundation for something bigger: a more structured rugby model that strengthens club rugby, supports community development and creates clearer pathways for players to progress,” he said.

‘Change is underway’

De Bruyn said the professional structure would now run and grow the rugby operation while the non-profit structure builds and supports the game at community level, aimed at aligning performance, investment and development.

“Change was underway, and the impact of this shift is already visible. The appointment of former Springbok Gary Botha strengthens coaching and high-performance standards, while a more aligned and disciplined rugby environment is reflecting in recent performances.

“For the first time in SA at this level, a club environment is being structured to connect grassroots development, progression pathways and professional rugby within a single system. The next generation of great South African players is out there.”

He said the immediate focus remains on resolving compliance matters, stabilising rugby operations and progressing the structural alignment already underway.

“We’ve seen players come from the most rural parts of SA and rise to the top. There are many more Siya Kolisis out there. “They just need a platform to be discovered, supported and given a pathway. That is what we are building.”