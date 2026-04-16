Tshwane CFO suspended as Madlanga Commission fallout widens

Mayor Nasiphi Moya suspended CFO Gareth Mnisi pending investigation. He is the third Tshwane official linked to Madlanga Commission testimony.

Another City of Tshwane official bites the dust following the suspension of the third employee linked to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has announced the precautionary suspension of chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi after a council meeting yesterday.

Moya suspended CFO Mnisi pending investigation

Moya said the suspension follows the council’s resolution of 26 March to initiate a process in terms of regulation 6 of the Local Government Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, 2010, to consider the precautionary suspension of Mnisi.

“Council met on 15 April [yesterday] to consider the representations submitted in response to this process,” she said.

“Having considered the representations, together with the allegations arising from testimony before the Madlanga inquiry and the applicable legal framework, council resolved to place the CFO on precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of an investigation.

“This decision has been taken to safeguard the integrity of the investigation and to protect the interests of the municipality.

City continues to monitor commission

“It does not constitute a finding of misconduct. The CFO is expected to appear before the commission on Friday, and the city will follow his testimony with interest insofar as it may further inform and guide the investigation.”

Moya said the city continues to monitor matters arising from the commission and will act against any individuals implicated in potential wrongdoing, in accordance with the law and applicable processes.

ActionSA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Henriette Frohlich welcomed council’s unanimous decision to place Mnisi on precautionary suspension immediately, pending the finalisation of an investigation into the allegations of misconduct considered by council on 26 March.

“Mnisi was one of the six Section 56 managers appointed under DA mayor Cilliers Brink in November 2023 to help turn the city around,” said Frohlich.

Appointed under Brink

“Despite attempts by Brink to convince residents that the selected candidates will be instrumental in turning Tshwane around and breaking the networks of corruption within the city, and recent attempts by Brink to pin highlights of the 2025-6 adjustment budget on the CFO in a media briefing last month, revelations of the Madlanga commission are exposing the rot that has consumed the city for years.”

Frohlich said the council also requested the appointment of Nthabiseng Mokete, divisional head of the budget office, to act as the CFO from 15 April to 14 July on a month-to-month basis not exceeding three months or until the position is no longer vacant.

DA caucus spokesperson Jacqui Uys said Moya needs to also act on deputy mayor Eugene Modise.