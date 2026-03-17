JMPD demolishes 50 illegal structures in Eldorado Park clampdown

'The JMPD will not be deterred by acts of lawlessness.'

Several illegal structures have been removed from a land site in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, as authorities clamp down on land invasions.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) removed the makeshift structures on Monday.

Commitment

JMPD has reaffirmed its “commitment to uphold the rule of law” concerning land use and urban management.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to tackle the rising land invasions across the City of Johannesburg, the Department has introduced strict measures to address this growing challenge,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“This morning [Monday], a multi-disciplinary operation successfully took place in Ennerdale Extension 11 to remove illegal structures.”

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Operation

Fihla said the operation was carried out by a specialised team, including the By-Laws Management Unit, Public Order Policing (POP), Operations and K9 Unit & Tactical Response Unit

“During the operation, 50 illegal structures were demolished, and the materials were removed without resistance.”

Picture: JMPD

Clashes

The operation follows a tense incident at the same site last week, where JMPD officers were violently attacked by a mob during their duties.

The JMPD leadership praised the officers involved in that incident for their tactical retreat.

“This showed great restraint and professionalism. If officers had retaliated against such aggression, it could have resulted in catastrophic loss of life. Instead, their withdrawal prevented a major disaster,” said Fihla.

“With the augmented presence of the Public Order Policing (POP) unit during today’s operation, the department ensured that proper enforcement procedures were followed while safeguarding our personnel and the community.”

Lawlessness

Fihla said the JMPD will not be deterred by acts of lawlessness.

“It is unacceptable for officers to be shot at while lawfully enforcing city bylaws. We urge the community to cooperate with law enforcement and resolve land and housing issues through legal means rather than resorting to violence.”

Fihla added that JMPD will continue to monitor Ennerdale Extension 11 and other problem areas to prevent the re-erection of illegal structures.

In recent years, the JMPD and the Red Ants have conducted multiple operations to remove illegal shacks in Lenasia, Lenasia South, and other areas due to land invasions, particularly at Naren’s Farm and along the K43.

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