Hawks dismiss claims of probe into acting national police commissioner

This follows a criminal complaint lodged by Public Interest SA, alleging violations of the Public Finance Management Act.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), better known as the Hawks, has dismissed reports that it is investigating Acting National Commissioner Puleng Dimpane.

This follows a criminal complaint lodged by Public Interest SA, alleging violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) linked to the controversial R360 million Medicare24 Tshwane contract.

Claims

The organisation claims Dimpane, who was South African Police Service (Saps) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the time, may have failed to fulfil her statutory responsibilities after R48 million was paid to the service provider before procurement concerns were resolved.

Facts

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale moved quickly to set the record straight.

“The DPCI confirms that it is not investigating the Acting National Commissioner,” she said. Mogale explained that the complaint received by the Hawks is tied to an existing matter already being handled by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

“In accordance with established procedures and to prevent duplication of investigations, the complaint submitted to the DPCI was referred to IDAC for further consideration and the complainant was informed accordingly,” Mogale added.

Referral

She stressed that the referral does not amount to the registration of a criminal case or the initiation of a Hawks investigation.

“It was merely referred to IDAC because of the existing investigation. Any enquiries regarding the processing of the complaint should be directed to the IDAC.”

Medicare24

The Medicare24 contract has been under scrutiny for more than a year. In November, businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala told Parliament’s ad hoc committee how his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, secured the R360 million Saps health services deal.

While the contract was advertised at R360 million, Saps had R600 million available in its budget.

Contract flagged

Dimpane herself testified that the contract was flagged as potentially irregular in March 2024 and confirmed as irregular in May.

She disclosed that R466 million was recorded as irregular expenditure and confirmed she had instructed her team to halt further payments.

The Hawks’ clarification underscores that responsibility for the matter now lies with IDAC, as the investigation into procurement irregularities continues.