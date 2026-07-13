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Four shot dead in Mkhuhlu township in Mpumalanga

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

13 July 2026

03:20 am

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The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Four shot dead in Mkhuhlu township in Mpumalanga

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

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Four people have been shot and killed in Mpumalanga.

It is understood that the shooting occurred in Mkhuhlu on Sunday evening at about 8:40pm, near the crossroads section of the township.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the motive for the shooting is not yet known.

“Police can confirm that four people were shot and killed in the Calcutta policing precinct on the evening of July 12. Information is still sketchy as to what led to the killing.

Masondo said police will issue a more detailed media statement once the preliminary investigation is completed.

He said the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, is to brief the media about the recent killings in Calcutta Policing Precinct.

Family murder

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of his family in the United Kingdom (UK).

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma from Kensington, Johannesburg, was handcuffed following an intensive operation involving the SAPS Interpol National Central Bureau, Crime Intelligence and the Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Wanted in the UK

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Tshuma is wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom in connection with the murder of his wife, 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and their two daughters, 15-year-old Natalie, and 5-year-old Nala, whose bodies were discovered at their home near Bedford.

“Through swift operational coordination and intelligence-led policing, SAPS members successfully traced and arrested the fugitive today.”

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SA ‘not safe haven’

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has commended all members involved in the operation for their swift and coordinated response.

“This arrest demonstrates that South Africa is not a safe haven for fugitives. Anyone who believes they can evade justice by fleeing to our country should know that SAPS will work tirelessly with international law enforcement partners to trace, locate and arrest them,” said Dimpane.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday.

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Mpumalanga Murder Police shooting South African Police Service (SAPS) townships

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