Bloody night in Gauteng: Six shot dead in twin attacks

The motives for the shootings will form part of the ongoing investigations.

Gauteng police are investigating two separate shooting incidents in the De Deur policing precinct, Sedibeng District.

The shootings occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said in Thulamtwana, four men aged between 26 and 45 were fatally shot at a tavern.

“A woman was also shot and injured. She was transported to a medical facility. The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.”

In Weilersfarm, two men were found fatally shot at the corner of Fountain Drive and Morning Star Street.

“No arrests have been made, and the motives for the shootings will form part of the ongoing investigations,” Muridili said.

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Nyanga massacre

Meanwhile, four men have been gunned down in cold blood in the Western Cape when unknown assailants opened fire as they stopped to fix a flat tyre.

The shooting occurred in Nyanga on Saturday night, 01 August 2026.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the Serious Violent Crime detectives have launched an investigation following the mass shooting in Nyanga.

“Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 21:55, the victims were travelling in a Toyota Avanza along Old Klipfontein Road when they stopped to repair a flat tyre. While they were attending to the vehicle, they came under attack by unknown gunmen who opened fire on them.

“The victims sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Traut said.

Manhunt

Traut added that the “unknown suspects” fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the attack is believed to be taxi-related; however, this will form part of the ongoing police investigation.

“Four counts of murder have been registered for investigation by the Serious Violent Crime Unit,” Traut said.