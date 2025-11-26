Hawks examine Zuma sisters’ claims about South Africans sent to Ukraine/Russia warzone

The DPCI is verifying claims made by the Zuma sisters after 17 South African men were reportedly taken into the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is investigating both Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s cases jointly in regard to 17 South African men reportedly trapped in the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

The DPCI, also known as the Hawks, confirmed that it will investigate former president Jacob Zuma’s daughters’ matters. It aims to determine whether any criminality contributed to the movement of these individuals to the conflict zone.

Zuma-Mncube opened a case against her half-sister at the Sandton Police Station. She implicated her in recruiting 17 South African men sent to Ukraine under the pretext of VIP protection training.

Hawks investigate claims by the Zuma sisters

On Sunday, Zuma-Sambudla opened her own case. She claims that a man named Blessing Khoza tricked her into believing she was recruiting people for non-combat security training in Russia.

She claims she innocently shared information. She says she would never have involved anyone had she known they were being sent to a conflict zone.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said on Tuesday afternoon that investigators will confirm the exact charges once they complete the investigation. They will assess all the evidence before deciding.

“The DPCI is working in close collaboration with various government departments and relevant foreign authorities to ensure a coordinated and comprehensive approach,” Mbambo said.

“This multi-departmental cooperation ensures that the investigation proceeds within the legal mandates of all structures involved, particularly on matters relating to international relations, identity verification, and foreign law-enforcement engagement.”

Bloomberg interviewed some of the recruits still stuck in Ukraine. The organisation claims Zuma-Sambudla repeatedly assured them on WhatsApp that they were safe and would not enter the combat zone.

No further details will be disclosed – Hawks

The Hawks said its investigators remain in contact with the complainants and their family members as part of the investigation. Mbambo said an update will be provided where appropriate without compromising the integrity of the investigation.

Once investigators finalise the case and gather all relevant evidence, they will submit the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The NPA will then make a decision.

“To safeguard the integrity of this investigation, no further details will be disclosed in the public domain at this stage,” Mbambo said.

“The DPCI assures the public that this matter is receiving priority attention, and all necessary steps are being taken to establish the facts and ensure accountability where required.”

Pumla Zuma, Zuma’s former sister-in-law, told SABC News that recruiters promised her three sons and five grandchildren jobs. They were promised employment once they completed their training.

She said the group allegedly signed contracts written in Russian upon arrival in the country, before troops sent them out.

‘They know nothing about guns’ – Pumla Zuma

“They don’t even carry knives, and I’m not just saying this because they were my children. All these children are the same. They know nothing about guns,” the mother said.

“Imagine being given a rifle and hand grenades and going to war? We really didn’t know that things would turn out like this.”

Zuma-Sambudla is currently on trial in the Durban High Court. She faces charges of inciting terrorism and violence related to the July 2021 unrest.

