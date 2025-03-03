Hawks investigating high treason over disinformation about land expropriation

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya would not say who the cases were opened against.

Hawks boss, Godfrey Lebeya, has confirmed that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) are investigating allegations of high treason.

This follows the recent criminal charges of treason laid by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party against lobby group AfriForum, accusing the lobby group of economic sabotage.

In recent weeks, AfriForum and trade union Solidarity have made headlines for calling on the United States (US) to act against South African policies, particularly the Land Expropriation Act.

This led to US President Donald Trump signing an executive order freezing financial aid to South Africa.

Additionally, Trump offered refugee status to white Afrikaners, citing concerns of persecution.

Hawks investigating high treason

In an interview with the SABC on Monday, Lebeya confirmed that four dockets had been opened and are currently under investigation, though he refrained from naming the organisations involved.

“There are four dockets opened by different people, maybe different political parties, that concern some individuals who may have crossed the border and communicated some things that may seem to be in the direction of high treason,” Lebeya said.

ALSO READ: AfriForum hits back at Ramaphosa’s sowing divisions remarks: ‘We will not be deterred’

“I don’t want to mention the names of organisations, but there are some organisations that are suspected to be involved.

“Certain complainants have indicated that ‘this and that’ organisation seems to be advocating for something that appears to be high treason.”

He also highlighted that the investigation is still in its early stages.

“With those types of crimes, you need to be careful in the way in which you collect that evidence,” he explained.

Hawks working with NPA on treason probe

Lebeya further indicated that the Hawks would hand over the dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“When the time comes, at the conclusion of the investigation, the National Prosecuting Authority will determine as to whether the evidence we have collected is sufficient for anyone to be secured before court.

“On our own, we do not just go and arrest, then when we arrive at court, we find that there is nothing that these individuals have to answer for,” he explained.

READ MORE: ‘Enemy of SA people’: MK party opens treason case against AfriForum [VIDEO]

“So we are working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority to check as to whether the content of affidavits we shall have put together, as well as other material, is sufficient for the NPA to make a decision to proceed with the prosecution,” Lebeya added.

He stressed that the Hawks would not hesitate to act if there is sufficient evidence.

“If there is evidence and the National Prosecuting Authority directs that we need to secure the attendance of the accused, we won’t discriminate. Anyone who commits a crime must know we will do it without fear or favour or prejudice.”

AfriForum and Solidarity’s US visit

Last week, AfriForum and Solidarity representatives traveled to the White House, where they handed over a “Washington memorandum”.

The document calls for humanitarian assistance for Afrikaans community development.

The visit sparked criticism from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

However, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel defended the visit, asserting that the organisations’ trip was driven by frustrations with the South African government’s refusal to address their concerns.