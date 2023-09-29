Hawks swoop on municipal officials over R5m

The Hawks arrested three Municipal officials in Sekhukhune district for stealing R5.4 million in 2018.

The wheels of justice may turn slowly – but grind exceedingly fine. These are the words of the opposition Bolsheviks Party of South Africa in the Sekhukhune district municipality after the Hawks nabbed three municipal officials accused of stealing R5.4 million in a mysterious corruption case in 2018.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke confirmed the arrests yesterday. The incident took place while the then executive mayor Stan Ramaila was out of the country on a trip to China with Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.

The money had allegedly been paid to service providers without any execution of work while a significant amount was allegedly paid into the account of a casino, hotels in the province and others beyond its borders.

Upon his return, Ramaila did not waste any time and suspended four officials allegedly involved in the disappearance of the money.

Those suspended were senior officials from the information technology and finance divisions. A criminal case was later opened with the Hawks and the SA Police Service in Groblersdal.

According to Ramaila, the money was illegally transferred from municipal accounts to foreign bank accounts, hotels in Limpopo and beyond the province’s borders.

After investigating, the municipality claimed the stolen millions were paid in two tranches.

A total amount of R4 503 122.19 was paid on 5 July and R948 891 was paid on 9 July into accounts not doing business with the council.

Some of the money was later recovered after Ramaila informed financial institutions about the disappearance of the money.

“With the help of my council I immediately appointed a firm of attorneys to instruct all financial institutions to be on the lookout and freeze the affected accounts.

“Authorities set to work, and amounts of R3 042 91 from Absa, R845 344 from Nedbank and R900 000 from Peermont was later paid back into the municipaity’s bank account.

“The money still to be recovered was R663 707.82 “ said Ramaila at the time.

He said the total amount paid back to the municipality was R4.8 million. But in February this year, it was discovered that the same council blew R30 million to recover the stolen R5.4 million.

In light of this, a senior manager legal was suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The Bolsheviks party, which pulls no punches in the fight against corruption, malfeasance and maladministration in the corruption-prone Sekhulhune district municipality, said the arrest was a good call.

“Maybe it is time for those doubting Thomases to know that the Hawks have teeth and they can bite. This is a step in the right direction.

“Those who know they have a hand in the collapse and theft of municipal millions through corrupt means in the Venda Business Society Mutual Bank, they must know the Hawks are coming.

“It is just a matter of time,“ the party said. Municipal manager Nancy Rampedi said she was yet to be briefed about the arrest and reserved comment.