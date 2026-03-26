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JUST IN: Hawks probe Botha Sigcau building gutted by fire

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

26 March 2026

11:21 am

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The historic building, once the government's headquarters, was gutted by a massive blaze earlier this week.

Hawks probe arson after Botha Sigcau building gutted by fire

The historic Botha Sigcau building on fire. Picture: X/@GLOBALPULSE0102

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The Hawks have confirmed they are investigating a fire at the historic eleven‑storey Botha Sigcau building in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

The historic eleven-storey building, which was once the government’s headquarters, was gutted by a massive blaze shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

Arson

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana told The Citizen the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“We are investigating the cause of the fire at the Sigcau building. We are not sure if the fire was deliberately started by someone. This will form part of our investigations.”

Mhlakuvana did not disclose whether the Hawks have any potential suspects for the blaze.

This is a developing story.

NOW READ: Eastern Cape denies Botha Sigcau building in Mthatha neglected

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