Truck crashes into two cars in KZN, two in critical condition

A truck lost control and collided head-on with two light motor vehicles.

Two patients sustained critical injuries on Friday morning after a multi-vehicle collision on the N2 northbound in Kwazulu Natal (KZN).

The two were stabilised between the Umvoti tollgate and Stanger by IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support on arrival at the scene.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said two other patients sustained minor injuries and were treated by Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

Medical teams transported all patients to suitable facilities for further care.

“According to reports, a truck travelling south, lost control veering across the centre median, colliding head-on with two light motor vehicles,” said Meyrick.

60 injured in truck crash

Last month, a truck carrying workers crashed in the same province, killing one person and seriously injuring 60 others.

The accident took place on Hella Hella Pass outside Pietermaritzburg.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said officials responded to a multiple casualty scene.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as a truck carrying labourers to work somehow veered off the gravel road colliding with a tree,” he said.

According to Arrive Alive, the driver lost control of the truck, which was carrying a group of female workers along a district gravel road in Hela Hela, causing the vehicle to overturn and crash into an embankment.

Patients transported to local hospitals

The ALS Paramedics said there were approximately 60 workers who sustained various injuries with multiple ambulance services working to stabilise them.

Paramedics transported the patients to various hospitals in Pietermaritzburg and Durban for further care.

“Unfortunately one female believed to be in her 50s sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for her. She was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

Police were in attendance and will investigate further.

