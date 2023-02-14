‘Everything is under water,’ say farmers as heavy rain leaves trail of destruction across SA

Marizka Coetzer

Heavy downpours will continue to fall in parts of the country this week, damaging roads and causing flooding in their aftermath.

Transvaalse Landbou-Unie (TLU) SA general manager Bennie van Zyl said farms in Newcastle had flood damage due to the heavy rain.

“Everything is under water. There are damages not only to the harvests, but also infrastructure.”

But Van Zyl said farmers needed the rain.

“It was extremely hot in January, so we are grateful for the rain. Farmers in the Northern Cape are still waiting for rain.”

ALSO READ: Government declares national state of disaster over widespread floods

Van Zyl said Mpumalanga suffered hail damage from storms. The recent rains also washed away the roads over the weekend.

“We had about 80mm of rain overnight,” Van Zyl said.

Free State farmer Tewie Wessels said he was looking forward to some sunshine.

“In farming, things are always at the extreme. It’s either too dry, or too wet. It’s either too little, or too much rain.”

‘Good time’

But farmer Jakkels le Roux said he never says no to rain.

“Last week we had 20mm. Now we are on 74mm for February.”

Le Roux said it was a good time for the rain because the corn heads were blooming.

City of Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said a man’s body was recovered close to Wonderboom Junction after drowning in the Apies River. It was the second incident reported in a week.

ALSO READ: When it rains, it pours: Citizens urged to stay safe amid devastating floods

Mabaso said many roads were affected, including Rabie and End Street at the low-water bridge, Rooihuiskraal Road and Roger Dyson Road in Pretoria West and Stoffel Park bridge in Mamelodi.

“Motorists must be cautious of flooding on Snake Valley Road, near the Airforce base, or avoid that road,” he said.

Mabaso said Gauteng EMS and police were searching for an unconfirmed number of people who were reported to have been swept away by a stream in Olievenhoutbosch.

More rain

The SA Weather Service said more rain was forecast for the northern and north-eastern provinces. The current high-resolution numerical models suggested a further 24-hour rainfall accumulation of 100mm-200mm rainfall, especially along the escarpment of Limpopo this week, it said.

On Sunday, Mbazwana Airfield in KwaZulu-Natal recorded 173mm of rainfall, while Richards Bay Airport recorded 165mm and Tzaneen-Westphalia in Limpopo 122mm on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Level 5 warning: Heavy rain to continue in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Forecaster Jacqueline Modika said more rain was expected over the southern parts of Gauteng.

“By Thursday, the rainfall will return to scattered showers.”

– marizkac@citizen.co.za