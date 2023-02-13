Level 5 warning: Heavy rain to continue in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Weather Reporter

Despite the cut-off low having weakened significantly, there is a fresh rain system expected to move westwards in the coming days, warned the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday.

“This system is a so-called east wind wave and is likely to herald a further episode of persistent and sometimes heavy rain for the north-eastern and northern provinces, which are already saturated and rain-soaked, following the heavy rainfall of the past week,” said the weather service.

Persistent and heavy rain is expected to continue this week, especially over the Lowveld and along the escarpment areas of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga. An orange level 9 warning has been issued for Monday.

“These areas have seen significant rainfall amounts the last few days and further severe impacts may occur, especially over the Mopani and Vhembe Districts of Limpopo until at least Tuesday, resulting in prolonged strain on disaster management and emergency personnel,” said the weather service.

“Current high-resolution numerical models suggest further 24-hour rainfall accumulations of 100 to 200 mm, especially along the escarpment of Limpopo on Monday and Tuesday. Other areas in Limpopo and Mpumalanga will also see showery conditions, which may result in flooding because soil moisture content is high, and catchment and river systems are full.

“The easterly wave is expected to continue influencing the north-eastern regions of the country until 14 February 2023 over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga with the surface trough over the western interior continuing to create a convergence zone east of the country, with a high chance of thunderstorms developing over Gauteng and eastern parts of the North West province which will bring about heavy rainfall with an impact of flooding expected on 15 February 2023.”

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are still expected for the remainder of the week for a large portion of the country.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but cloudy and hot with widespread showers and thundershowers in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy and warm to hot with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west.

North West: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west where it will be partly cloudy and hot.

Free State: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west where it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy with fog along the coastal areas in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south coast. Evening isolated showers and rain are expected along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the north but rain and showers along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly becoming south-easterly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with morning fog, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the west. It will become cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly to easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north-east with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.