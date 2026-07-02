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Here’s what is causing the traffic congestion along the N12

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By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

2 minute read

2 July 2026

10:37 am

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A large truck and a minibus taxi collided on the N12 with JMPD reporting at least one fatally from the scene.

N12 truck crash claims the life of driver.

The scene of a vehicle accident along the N12, 2 July. Picture: Supplied / JMPD

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The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued a traffic advisory for the N12 near Comaro Road heading west.

A vehicle collision closed three lanes on Thursday morning, causing lengthy delays in the south of Johannesburg.

As of 10am, only one lane was open, and emergency services were working to clear the debris from the large vehicles involved.

N12 delays expected

A heavy-tonnage truck and a minibus taxi collided, with the truck’s heavy load severely impacting the driver’s cabin area.

“Regrettably, the driver of the truck sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

“The driver of the minibus taxi escaped with no injuries, and no other injuries have been reported. JMPD extends its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family,” stated JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area until further notice as JMPD expect the debris removal to last several hours.

“Motorists travelling westbound are urged to divert well ahead of the Comaro off-ramp. Consider utilising R59, South Rand Road, Verona Street, and Rifle Range Road,” Fihla advised.

*This is a developing story

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car accident fatalities Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) traffic

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