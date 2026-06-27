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JUST IN: ‘Hijacked’ building fire blankets parts of Joburg CBD in smoke

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By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

2 minute read

27 June 2026

03:20 pm

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Unconfirmed reports claim the building in Doornfontein was illegally occupied.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services attend to fire in JOburg CBD

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services are on the scene of the fire. Picture: Supplied

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At least one building in Johannesburg CBD has been engulfed in flames, sending smoke across the streets of the city on Saturday.

Emergency services have confirmed to The Citizen that they are on the scene of a fire at a building in the city, but unconfirmed reports claim the structure in Doornfontein was illegally occupied.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established.

Videos of the fire shared on social media showed smoke pouring from windows as police looked on and fire services began attending the scene. It is understood that Joburg Metro Police are now on the scene and all emergency units, including parademics, are in attendance.

The building itself looks neglected, with trash piled up, appearing to barricade the entrances.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

Fire Johannesburg CBD (Joburg)

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