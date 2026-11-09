JUST IN: Three killed, fourth wounded in Western Cape drive-by shooting

The shooting has prompted a murder investigation as police hunt for gunmen who opened fire.

Three men have been gunned down and a fourth wounded in a brazen drive-by shooting in the Western Cape.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the incident occurred in Grassy Park on Sunday night.

Shooting

The shooting has prompted a murder investigation as police hunt for gunmen who opened fire from a passing vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the police Anti-Gang Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“According to reports, a white Toyota Tazz stopped in front of a premises in Glen Close, Grassy Park, where four males, aged between 22 and 39, were seated. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene.”

Investigation

Van Wyk said three victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the fourth was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

“Detectives are investigating three counts of murder and one of attempted murder.”

Van Wyk urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.

Mob justice

Meanwhile, two men were killed and two others injured in a suspected mob justice attack in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, after residents allegedly accused them of being involved in robberies and housebreakings.

Police responded to reports of an assault in Ndongeni Street on Sunday morning and found four victims with multiple injuries. Two men, aged 30 and 41, died at the scene, while a 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

Arrest

Four suspects, aged between 40 and 55, were later arrested and are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on charges including two counts of murder and two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police condemned vigilantism and urged communities to allow the justice system to deal with suspected criminals.