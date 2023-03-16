Hofmeyr’s case a warning for people to be careful what they post online

Marizka Coetzer

The LGBTIQ+ community had no mercy for Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr, who had to post a public apology on his Facebook page and has agreed to pay a R100 000 fine over comments he made about the LGBTQIA+ community in April last year.

This after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took him to the Equality Court about his remarks that Disney’s agenda is to groom children to have sex with animals and the LGBTQIA+ community represents bestiality.

The settlement amount will be paid to OUT LGBT Well-being, a nonprofit organisation which works to ensure health, well-being, and human rights of the LBTQIA+ community.

While many members of the LGBTQIA+ community backed the Equality Court ruling, others questioned why Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was not getting the same treatment for singing Kill the Boer.

Hofmeyr’s allegations ‘disgusting’

Pauline Kempster-Britz, who is in a same-sex relationship, said she was a Hofmeyr supporter in the past but now he had crossed the line.

“Disney is supposed to be for kids to bring out their creativity in their minds and also to educate them. Where in any Disney movie has it been shown that bestiality was in any of their movies,” she said.

Kempster-Britz said Hofmeyr’s allegations were “absurd, disgusting and unacceptable”.

“It is disrespectful to the gay community and, as a mommy, I would never allow my child to watch anything that teaches them incorrect morals and values,” she said.

“Disney most certainly does not do this. In the same breath, we should then say it is the norm in Afrikaans communities to sleep around and have so many children out of wedlock?” she said.

Kemptser-Britz questioned Hofmeyr’s judgment towards the community versus his bad reputation. Angelique Roussouw said Hofmeyr deserved what he got.

“His mouth is too big and it was not the first time he ran it. Remember how he boycotted DStv?” she asked.

Roussouw questioned what the gay community did to Hofmeyr to lash out at them.

“He must get his facts straight before he goes on a gay bash. He was never chased away from home because his parents didn’t accept his sexuality. He has never lost his job because of his sexuality, so he has no right to say anything about our sexuality,” she said.

LGBTQIA+ artist Miloh Ramai said it was a shame that the SAHRC had to demand an apology from Hofmeyr.

“But I guess it’s a small step in the right direction. Words and actions sometimes have equal consequences and even celebrities of Hofmeyr’s calibre are not exempted from those consequences,” he said.

Be careful what you post online

Media studies expert Prof Nicky Falkof said the Hofmeyr case showed how people get radicalised online.

Falkof said Hofmeyr wasn’t someone who constantly posts things about Disney, grooming or LGBTQ+ people up until recently.

“These are all contemporary buzzwords drawn from the huge culture war in the USA that started with transgender people, then drag queens and now LGBTQ+ community. There is an assumption from the far right that all queer people are groomers and paedophiles,” she said.

Falkof said Hofmeyr may have encountered this content online and as someone quick to jump to the latest trends and the far right discourse, he adopted it and started using the terms such as groomer and bestiality.

“These claims are insane and nonsensical. It shows you should be careful of what you post. Hofmeyr should know this because he has landed himself in hot water several times before. It also shows that we need to be careful about what we read on social media,” she said.

