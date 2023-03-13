Steve Hofmeyr says sorry for LGBTQIA+ remarks, settles with SAHRC

Faizel Patel

Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has apologised for his comments regarding the LGBTQIA+ community.

Hofmeyr’s apology comes after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) dragged him to the Equality Court and demanded R500 000.

The SAHRC issued a letter of demand to Hofmeyr for his remarks that Disney’s agenda is to groom children to have sex with animals and the LGBTQIA+ community represents bestiality.

Settlement

The human rights body on Monday confirmed that it had reached a settlement with Hofmeyr in a matter related to comments he made concerning the LGBTQIA+ community.

Speaking to The Citizen, SAHRC provincial manager, Dr Eileen Carter, said they were on their way to the high court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, where the court order would be issued for the settlement.

“The SAHRC believes that this settlement reinforces the importance of promoting and protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other personal characteristic.”

Carter said details of the settlement and its implications will be made public once the matter is concluded in court.

Complaint

Hofmeyr faced the music from the SAHRC for his comments on social media relating to the LGBTQIA+ community.

At the time, the commission said it was further approached by a non-profit organisation, OUT LGBT Well-Being stationed in Gqeberha, reporting Hofmeyr’s comments as an alleged human rights violation.

Hofmeyr posted the comment in Afrikaans on Twitter.

“Waar my generasie geleer het om met muise eende en honde te praat gaan ons kinders geleer word hoe om met muise, eende en honde seks te he…” (Where my generation learned to talk to mice ducks and dogs, our children are going to be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs.)

Hofmeyr’s apology

Hofmeyr’s agent, Leeza Mulder, said Hofmeyr was yet to respond to The Citizen‘s request for a comment.

However, Hofmeyr did share his apology on Facebook.

“During the past 11 months a lot was said and Equality Court proceedings followed about a video I posted on my Facebook profile in which amongst others, I criticised a policy decision by the international media company, Walt Disney Incorporated, for the latter’s decision to attribute sexual identities to their movie characters.

“I made a comment about the LGBTQ+ community that caused a lot of upset in many circles. I acknowledge that the comments, that led to the Equality Court proceedings, were hurtful to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I regret the hurt and offence caused as a result of the comments and apologise unconditionally to members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as any other member of public that was offended by my comments,” Hofmeyr said.

Hofmeyr said he was informed by his attorney that the complaint laid by the SAHRC was settled.

“Our settlement will be made an order of the Equality Court during the course of next week,” Hofmeyr said.

