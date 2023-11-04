Home Affairs extends operating hours ahead of voter registration

The Department of Home Affairs has extended weekend operating hours for ID collections ahead of the first voter registration weekend.

The Department of Home Affairs has extended its weekend operating hours to facilitate the collection of identification documents (IDs) and passports in anticipation of the first voter registration weekend.

This extension in operating hours is in response to the increased demand for ID collections leading up to the voter registration weekend.

READ ALSO: Home Affairs extends ZEP deadline again due to ‘significant developments

Here are the key details:

The extended operating hours will be in effect for five hours on Saturdays leading up to the voter registration weekend. The specific dates for the extended hours are Saturday, November 4, 2023, and Saturday, November 11, 2023. Citizens are encouraged to visit Home Affairs offices during these extended hours to collect their IDs and passports. Home Affairs has introduced dedicated counters for collections in larger offices processing Smart ID Cards and passports where space allows, aiming to reduce waiting times and queues. Clients can book collection appointments in advance using the Branch Appointment Booking System available on the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) website. For clients who may not have the opportunity to book appointments in advance, walk-ins are also allowed, and they will be assisted in collecting their IDs and passports. Operating hours during this period will be from 8 am to 1 pm daily. ID services will also be available at all Home Affairs offices during the voter registration weekends. The operating hours of Home Affairs offices will align with those of the Independent Electoral Commission to assist voters in collecting IDs they have applied for or applying for Temporary Identification Certificates. Temporary Identification Certificates can be issued on the spot, and this opportunity is particularly important for eligible voters who need these documents to register for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

READ ALSO: No legitimate purpose to continue ZEP’, Home Affairs argues in court

This initiative aims to facilitate the collection of critical identification documents and support eligible voters in preparation for the upcoming elections.