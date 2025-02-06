Horror bus crash in Tshwane leaves at least 16 injured

The mangled wreck of the bus in Tshwane. Picture” Tshwane Emergency Services.

At least 16 people were injured after a bus collided with a heavy-duty truck in Tshwane.

It is understood the accident happened on Wednesday on Moloto Road (R573) in De Wagensdrift, near KwaMhlanga.

This is the second bus accident in Tshwane in three days.

On Sunday, several emergency medical care practitioners and firefighters treated 81 patients on the scene of the accident while 77 patients were transported to different hospitals with minor to moderate injuries.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the latest bus accident was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC).

“The ECC then immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Rayton Fire Station, Bronkhorstspruit Fire Station and Silverton Fire Station to the scene. These included a rapid intervention unit, two bush pumpers and a district commander’s unit.

“On arrival, the firefighters found out that both drivers were in critical condition and were being treated by the emergency medical care practitioners. A total of 16 patients (inclusive of the two drivers) had suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical, and they were transported by the different services that were on the scene to KwaMhlanga Hospital, Netcare Montana Hospital and Mamelodi Regional Hospital for further medical treatment and observation.

Mnguni said the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Gauteng Province Emergency Medical Services and Saps, among other officials, were on the scene.

“The road was closed for a brief period during the rescue operations and while the bus and truck were being recovered. There were spillages of oil and diesel because of the accident and the processes for the cleaning of the road surface were done to ensure the safety of the road users.”

Mnguni encouraged motorists to be cautious when driving or travelling on roads to prevent similar incidents from occurring

“The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they require doing so,” Mnguni said.

