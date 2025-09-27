Head-on collision claims lives in Limpopo amid heavy weekend traffic

Both drivers did not make it.

A head-on collision has claimed the lives of five people in Limpopo as the province grapples with reckless driving.

According to the department of Transport and Community Safety, the accident occurred late on Friday along the R518 road in the Lephalale Municipality, Waterberg District.

Reports indicate that a sedan overtook and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, said the department.

“The drivers of the two vehicles lost their lives on the scene, together with three female passengers. Six injured passengers were ferried to nearby hospitals. Law enforcement officers have not ruled out the possibility of reckless driving while awaiting the results of formal investigations,” said the department.

“On behalf of the people of Limpopo, I wish to extend our condolences to the families of those who perished and wish the injured a speedy recovery. These are difficult times, and we are comforted by the fact that our Lord will eventually heal the pain,” said MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye.

The province is experiencing a busy weekend due to religious gatherings and family activities, coinciding with the country’s celebration of Heritage Day on Wednesday.

The MEC urged drivers to avoid reckless driving at all costs and be patient with one another to arrive alive.

The province has intensified traffic management measures to prepare for the surge in road travel.

Traffic law enforcement officers have been deployed along major routes and at high-volume intersections, including the N1, N11, R101, R81, R71, R579, R37, R36, R40, R528, R574, R516, R521, D4040, D19, R524 and R523.

“These operations will ensure smooth traffic flow while prioritising the safety of all road users,” said the department.

“A zero-tolerance approach will be maintained towards dangerous conduct such as speeding, overloading, drunk driving, and operating unroadworthy vehicles. Motorists are equally reminded of their responsibility to keep vehicles in roadworthy condition, wear seatbelts at all times, avoid distractions such as mobile phone use, and rest adequately to guard against fatigue.”

The MEC urged motorists to drive responsibly and observe the rules of the road to “prevent unnecessary crashes and ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely.”

