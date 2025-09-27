Phophi Ramathuba’s camp wins crucial court case

Jack Maeko's camp is believed to be backing Ramathuba’s bid to become the next Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s camp has won a crucial court battle, which could give her an edge in the battle for the ANC’s provincial chair position at the party’s upcoming provincial elective conference.

The Johannesburg High Court recently set aside an urgent bid to interdict, review and set aside the outcomes of the recent ANC Waterberg regional elective conference. The court further struck the urgent application off the roll.

The application was brought by Masoma Tituz Seabi, a prominent ANC figure in the Waterberg region, who did not support the conference’s outcome or its newly elected leadership.

The province has vowed to hold an early elective conference, sometimes before June 2026.

ANC Waterberg regional chair, Jack Maeko, and Sekhukhune regional chair, Minah Bahula, who were both victorious at their regional elective conferences, are reportedly on her slate.

Maeko and his camarillas are believed to be 100% behind Ramathuba‘s candidature to become the next Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson, replacing the sitting chairperson Chupu Stan Mathabatha, whose term of office ends in June 2026.

The court challenge

Seabi had instituted the application in two parts. Part A sought an interim relief, interdicting the elected Waterberg regional leadership from exercising its constitutional responsibilities. Part B sought to review and set aside the outcomes of the regional conference due to alleged procedural irregularities.

The application was, however, vigorously opposed by the ANC at regional, provincial, and national levels, through the office of the secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.

Given the voluminous nature of the pleadings, the matter could not be heard and was accordingly removed from the roll; the applicant is now required to approach the court for a new date.

“The ANC in Limpopo reiterates its firm position that the Waterberg regional conference was convened and conducted in compliance with the ANC constitution and organisational guidelines,” said ANC Limpopo provincial secretary, Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe, this week.

Madadzhe said the ANC in the province believed that the outcome of the interdicted conference was not only lawful but also valid and binding.

He said the ANC in Limpopo views the litigation as nothing but a delaying tactic to derail the work of the democratically elected leadership of the Waterberg ANC in serving its communities with precision and distinction, while advancing the ANC’s programme of action.

