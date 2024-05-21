Private hospital group says facilities experiencing ‘expected increase in isolation’ for influenza

The current flu season in South Africa has seen many anecdotal accounts of a flu strain more severe than previous years.

The H1N1 virus is one of strains of flu currently doing the rounds. Picture: iStock

South Africans perceiving a physically draining, longer lasting strain of flu are told not to worry.

Commonly referred to as swine flu by much of the public, the H1N1 virus is one of strains of flu currently doing the rounds.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) stressed that it was incorrect to use the term “swine flu”, as that denoted influenza found in pigs.

H1N1 is termed Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09, and has the same clinical presentation as the other strains of flu that are prevalent.

South African flu season

Dr Sibongile Walaza explained to The Citizen that the flu season in the country began in the week of 22 April, and that Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 is the strain affecting most people.

The other two seasonal strains most commonly being contracted are Influenza A(H3N2) and Influenza B/Victoria.

“From our surveillance programme, three seasonal strains are currently causing influenza. Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 is one of the seasonal influenza strains and should not be referred to as swine flu as this is incorrect, misleading and causes unnecessary panic,” explained Dr Walaza.

Private hospitals seeing expected levels of admissions

General manager of Clinical Services at Mediclinic Southern Africa Dr Melanie Stander told The Citizen that their hospitals were experiencing patient patterns in line with the national trend.

“Mediclinic can confirm that we have seen an expected increase in isolation of viral respiratory infections associated with the annual circulating respiratory pathogens, predominated by strains of Influenza A and B, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Adenovirus and SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) to a lesser degree,” stated Dr Stander.

She recommended that those seeking protection should receive their annual flu vaccine, especially high-risk individuals.

Seeking treatment for flu

Dr Walaza seconded Dr Stander’s suggestion to get a flu shot but stated the treatment for the various strains were the same, and that there was no special recommendation for influenza A(H1N1)pdm09.

“A certain group of individuals are at increased risk of having severe influenza illness or complications, including death. These include those aged 65 years and above, individuals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung diseases, heart conditions, obesity, cancer,” advised Dr Walaza.

“[Also], people living with HIV, pregnant women and very young children. For this group of individuals seeking care early is advisable,” she concluded.

For more information on the symptoms or treatment protocols, please visit the NICD.