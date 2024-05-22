Health

Home » Lifestyle » Health

Avatar photo

By Eric Naki

Political Editor

2 minute read

22 May 2024

05:30 am

UDF-SA plea with Health Minister to accommodate the poor

UDF-SA calls for equitable distribution of flu vaccine and multilingual information to bridge communication gap.

UDF-SA plea with Health Minister to accommodate the poor

Picture: iStock

United Democratic Front of South Africa (UDF-SA) has asked Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla not to leave behind poor communities in the administration of the new flu vaccine and implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Letter to Phaahla

In a letter to Phaahla, UDF-SA national coordinator Jo Mboweni urged him to ensure information about the vaccination for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was made available in all official languages instead of only English.

Mboweni said UDF-SA had been alerted about the challenges already experienced by communities due to RSV and developments regarding the NHI Bill.

He said UDF-SA was concerned that the department of health was issuing statements on the virus in English, despite being “aware that the majority of our communities do not speak English as their first language”.

ALSO READ: NHI Bill a start or a stall?

Keep community in the loop

Mboweni said the government should keep the community in the loop about vaccination planned for the possible upcoming of flu and the people’s voice must be heard in the implementation of the NHI Bill.

“These unpatriotic acts by fellow South Africans are also causing divisions and confusions among the ordinary,” Mboweni said.

“We believe that the NHI might not be a perfect solution [very rare was a scheme of this magnitude perfect especially during its inception], but we remain in support of a NHI Bill that is aimed at transforming the South African health care systems.”

Read more on these topics

Dr Joe Phaahla flu Health Minister National Health Insurance (NHI) vaccine

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ANC is God’s organisation, says Mbalula
Local News Community Chat: Do you have more respect for a taxi driver wearing a white shirt and tie?
Elections ‘IEC commissioner’ offers provincial leader dodgy deal to swing elections
Elections You don’t have to go to parliament, you can Zoom − Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on ConCourt ruling
Local Soccer WATCH: Khanye slams Chiefs coach for disrespecting Khune

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES