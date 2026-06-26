Hotlines and WhatsApp channels: Here’s human settlements’ plan to curb illegal occupations

The committee says effective security measures will prevent illegal occupations and protect public investment.

The portfolio committee on human settlements has urged the Department of Human Settlements to implement improved preventive measures to curb the illegal occupation of housing opportunities.

It raised concerns about the financial implications of securing housing sites and completed units, while effective security measures will ultimately prevent illegal occupations and protect public investment.

Reporting channels

The committee welcomed the establishment of reporting mechanisms, including hotlines and WhatsApp channels, which aim to facilitate seamless communication between communities and the department.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee, Nocks Seabi, added that these platforms would enable residents to report illegal occupations and related concerns quickly and at minimal cost.

The Department of Human Settlements was urged to embark on extensive public awareness campaigns to ensure communities are fully informed about these reporting channels and make effective use of them.

Improved coordination

Members of the committee also emphasised the importance of strengthened coordination among the department, municipalities and law enforcement agencies to ensure swift responses to incidents of illegal occupation and land invasion.

It highlighted the need for effective communication with affected parties, early dispute-resolution mechanisms and a faster beneficiary-verification process.

The committee also reiterated its call for the urgent development and implementation of an electronic beneficiary management system.

“Such a system will help ensure that housing opportunities are allocated to the correct beneficiaries, reduce disputes, limit opportunities for manipulation and provide greater protection for legitimate beneficiaries,” Seabi added.

The Bill amendment

The committee urged the Department of Human Settlements to conclude consultations on the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill.

The proposed legislation seeks to introduce stricter measures against illegal land invasions and unlawful building occupations.

The committee believes that the Bill has the potential to address many of the challenges experienced in the housing sector and to strengthen the protection of property owners and rightful housing beneficiaries.

It welcomed the functionality of Rental Housing Tribunals across all provinces, despite varying levels of efficiency.

Improving service delivery

In an effort to improve service delivery, the committee called for augmentation strategies in provinces experiencing high volumes of disputes to ensure that matters are resolved without unnecessary delays.

It also welcomed the adoption of dispute-resolution mechanisms to facilitate the speedy settlement of disputes.

The committee concluded by urging the department to intensify public awareness efforts about the role and services of Rental Housing Tribunals to ensure that all South Africans can access and benefit from these important institutions.